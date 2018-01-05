Updos for any hair type

In this article





































Sexy, sassy with a strong sixties vibe the Beehive is a classic style to perfect any diva’s look- just look at Adele these days! What isn’t there to love about this style?We caught up with Kenna, Creative Ambassador to the ghd girls again to get those tricky tips on how to achieve this backcombed bombshell!1. A key ingredient with this style is body and so choose a volumising foam to run through the hair 2. Clip away a ‘V’ section at the front and create a centre parting through the rest.3. Keep the sides slick with every hair -a-holics must-have (hairspray).4. Spray some more and smooth the bulk of the hair back into a French roll.5. Tuck the ends in and pin.6. Brush spray and tease the front section and add the finishing touch with your ghds to compress the hair 7. Roll the hair up and into a quiff and secure.8. Pull strands out around your face to keep it modern and to add an undone, homemade feel.Gorgeous.Image © ghd