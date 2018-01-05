Updos for shoulder length hair

In this article





































This sexy take on the French twist is brilliant for bringing a stylish edge to your every day!To get the look we spoke to the guys at Urban Retreat who let us in on how to get this vintage style.1. Start by prepping the hair by blow drying on a medium heat with a round brush to get extra volume.2. Starting an inch back from the hairline, separate the front section of the hair away from the rest by brushing hair forwards to cover the face. Temporarily pin this out of the way and brush the rest of the hair back towards the nape of the neck.3. Back-comb sections at the crown to aid with sculpting. Mould hair into a small beehive by gathering hair at the back and pushing upwards. Carefully smooth the top with a fine tooth comb to create a neat finish.4. Secure with hair-toned grips, ensuring they’re well hidden!5. Free the front section and create a centre parting. With flat-irons, straighten each section from the roots to the ends which are curled inwards.6. Roughly take some hair from the front sections and secure behind the ears allowing the rest of the hair to fall naturally onto the face.Image © Urban Retreat & Unite Haircare