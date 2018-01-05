In this article





































Updos for long hair

Image © Rae Palmer



Smart but casual, naughty but nice, this style is a sure winner in our minds.Rae Palmer, Ambassadorfor Schwarzkopf , gives his helpful tips on how to get this look.1. Prep hair with a root volume and a smoothing styling product to get the best from this styling.2. Set the hair on big rollers.3. With a soft brush, brush the waves out and place a diagonal parting, at the same time wrap the fringe to the side.4. Use a band and tie into a loose pony on the side.5. To finish add spray shine and back brush out the curls and pony slightly to vamp it all up.Image © Rae Palmer