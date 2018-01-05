>
>
>
Hair Trends
Hot updos | How to achieve the perfect updo
  
Updos for long hair
In this article

Updos for long hair


Side Ponytail

Smart but casual, naughty but nice, this style is a sure winner in our minds.

Rae Palmer, Ambassador for Schwarzkopf, gives his helpful tips on how to get this look.

How to:

1. Prep hair with a root volume and a smoothing styling product to get the best from this styling.

2. Set the hair on big rollers.

3. With a soft brush, brush the waves out and place a diagonal parting, at the same time wrap the fringe to the side.

4. Use a band and tie into a loose pony on the side.

5. To finish add spray shine and back brush out the curls and pony slightly to vamp it all up.

Image © Rae Palmer

16/05/2013
Tags Hair Trends
Rank this page: 

Don't miss...
The Most Iconic Hairstyles From The Year You Were BornThe biggest make up mistakes YOU are making!
Beauty Icons From The Year You Were BornChristmas 2013: The best gift ideas for men
Latest… 05/01/2018
Guides
Videos
The Complete Guide On How To Pick The Perfect Moisturiser For Your Skin Type
Everything You Need To Know About Getting Hair Extensions
Shea Perfection! Our Top Ten Uses For Shea Butter
The Best Makeup For Blue Eyes: How To Make Your Baby Blues Pop!
See all Beauty guides
Louise Redknapp rounds up the hair trends at LFW
See all Beauty videos
 

Don't miss out!

...Join our newsletter
Get the sofeminine latest straight to your inbox
  OK
Find us on...
         