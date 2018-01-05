|
Hot updos | How to achieve the perfect updo
Updos for long hair
Side PonytailSmart but casual, naughty but nice, this style is a sure winner in our minds.
Rae Palmer, Ambassador for Schwarzkopf, gives his helpful tips on how to get this look.
How to:
1. Prep hair with a root volume and a smoothing styling product to get the best from this styling.
2. Set the hair on big rollers.
3. With a soft brush, brush the waves out and place a diagonal parting, at the same time wrap the fringe to the side.
4. Use a band and tie into a loose pony on the side.
5. To finish add spray shine and back brush out the curls and pony slightly to vamp it all up.
Image © Rae Palmer
Maria Bell
16/05/2013
