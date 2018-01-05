Updos for long hair

>
The Mohawk Marvel

This style isn't for the faint at heart but is a safe bet to get you noticed!!

Talking to Ben Cooke from Lockonego we found out how to get this hair-raising look.

How to:

1. Prep damp hair by blow drying while brushing your hair back and away from your face.

2. Create a triangle-shaped section at the front by running a tail comb from your temples and meeting at the crown. Temporarily secure with a hair tie.

3. Brush the sides back and secure into a tight ponytail, making sure to brush your hair underneath too. Smooth the sides with a fine-toothed comb and set.

4. This step is all about the backcomb- achieve maximum volume by backcombing the ponytail then parting the triangle-shaped section in two and backcombing even more!

5. Pull the back half of the triangle-shaped section nearest the ponytail back without flattening the hair and secure at the crown with a bobby pin into a quiff. Pull the front section back and pin on top of the quiff then blend with a comb to create one large mohawk.

6. Twist the ponytail around its base into a neat bun and secure with bobby pins and a fierce amount of hairspray and your skyscraping new hairstyle is complete!

Image © Lockonego

16/05/2013
