>
>
>
Hair Trends
Hot updos | How to achieve the perfect updo
  
Updos for thick hair
In this article

Updos for thick hair


Devil's Whip

With all the glamour of the 50s big screen and the allure that goes with it this style is not one to miss.

Creator of this baby Ben Cooke from Lockonego shares his hair wisdom with us...

How to:

1. Start by creating a side parting and blow-dry into place on a medium heat.

2. Take hair from the temple of one side and roll upwards and inwards, picking up hair as you go along, until you reach the back of your ear on the opposite side. Secure in place with your trusty bobby pins.

3. Tuck the ends of the loose un-rolled hair into a small knot just above your ear and secure with bobby pins.

4. Lastly create a sweeping side fringe by gently pulling hair from the knot to slightly loosen and smooth over with a paddle brush, tonging the whole section in one go for a big wave.

5. Finish with a final spritz of hairspray.

Image © Lockonego

16/05/2013
Tags Hair Trends
Rank this page: 

Don't miss...
'Baby bangs' the new trend in fringesMetallic Hair: the colours trending on Instagram
Winter nail inspirationThe Most Iconic Hairstyles From The Year You Were Born
Latest… 05/01/2018
Guides
Videos
The Complete Guide On How To Pick The Perfect Moisturiser For Your Skin Type
Everything You Need To Know About Getting Hair Extensions
Shea Perfection! Our Top Ten Uses For Shea Butter
The Best Makeup For Blue Eyes: How To Make Your Baby Blues Pop!
See all Beauty guides
Louise Redknapp rounds up the hair trends at LFW
See all Beauty videos
 

Don't miss out!

...Join our newsletter
Get the sofeminine latest straight to your inbox
  OK
Find us on...
         