Updos for thick hair

With all the glamour of the 50s big screen and the allure that goes with it this style is not one to miss.Creator of this baby Ben Cooke from Lockonego shares his hair wisdom with us...1. Start by creating a side parting and blow-dry into place on a medium heat.2. Take hair from the temple of one side and roll upwards and inwards, picking up hair as you go along, until you reach the back of your ear on the opposite side. Secure in place with your trusty bobby pins.3. Tuck the ends of the loose un-rolled hair into a small knot just above your ear and secure with bobby pins.4. Lastly create a sweeping side fringe by gently pulling hair from the knot to slightly loosen and smooth over with a paddle brush, tonging the whole section in one go for a big wave.5. Finish with a final spritz of hairspray.Image © Lockonego