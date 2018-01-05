Updos for curly hair

>
>
>
Hot updos | How to achieve the perfect updo
  
This sleek twist on a 70s Dirty Dancing perm has caught our attention.

To help us achieve this foxy look Ben Cooke from Lockonego talked us through the steps so we can be a modern-day Baby too.

How to:

1. Begin by creating a neat side parting with a tail comb, from the forehead to the back of the neck.

2. Tear a sheet of tin foil into 20-30 long strips, one inch wide. Starting from the bottom of the head and working your way to the top, tightly wrap a small section of hair around a strip of tin foil then fold the strip over at each end to create a tight curl. Secure in place with a flat hair clip.

3. Repeat in small sections all over and spray away, then set with heat from a diffuser for 10-15 minutes.

4. Once hair is completely cool, gently unravel the tin foil to release the curls then shake hair with your fingertips to increase volume and texture. Smooth the roots with hair straighteners for contrasting texture.

5. Finally, tease the back of the curls for extra volume.

No-one's going to be putting you in the corner with this one.

Image © Lockonego

16/05/2013
Latest… 05/01/2018
