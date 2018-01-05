>
Hair Trends
Hot updos | How to achieve the perfect updo
  
Updos for shoulder-length hair
Updos for shoulder-length hair


The Brigitte Bardot

No-one can beat Brigitte- but with such a sexy style it doesn't hurt to try!

We talked to Colin Greaney, International Director of Mahogany Hairdressing, to give us the lowdown on how to achieve this ultimate sex kitten look!

How to:

1. Curl hair with irons and then brush out for soft waves.

2. Separate out a circular section around the top of your head and start to backcomb sections to build up height.

3. Once you’ve got an impressive bump, softly brush the very top layer, smoothing it over your hair at the back.

4. Work the bouffant into the desired roundness and height, secure with pins and then finish with a heavy amount of hairspray!

Colin gives an extra tip to make this look stand out amongst the crowd, "this look has more impact the fuller the hair, so start off by prepping locks with a volumising mousse and blast with a hairdryer at the roots to activate some serious pump."

Image © Mahogany Hairdressing

16/05/2013
