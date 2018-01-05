>
>
>
Hair Trends
Hot updos | How to achieve the perfect updo
  
Updos for short hair
In this article

Updos for short hair


A little Vintage Glamour

We love the vintage look and the rolls are out in force again with this rockabilly-inspired style!

Talking to the guys at Batiste and Brooks & Brooks we heard all about how to get into the retro style swing of things.

How to:

1. Part the hair at your crown into two sections and backcomb from the roots. Add a little spritz of Batiste- every hair addict's best friend- to the hair to give a little more oomph!

2. Smooth and roll inwards toward your scalp and secure with grips. Repeat on both sides.

3. Part the remaining hair down the centre back and working one section at a time, backcomb, roll hair under and pin!

vintage chic in a flash.

Image © Brooks & Brooks

16/05/2013
Tags Hair Trends
Rank this page: 

Don't miss...
Perfect baby names for FebruaryNext Week's Coronation Street Spoilers
Naturally beautiful celebritiesYour Yearly Horoscopes 2017
Latest… 05/01/2018
Guides
Videos
The Complete Guide On How To Pick The Perfect Moisturiser For Your Skin Type
Everything You Need To Know About Getting Hair Extensions
Shea Perfection! Our Top Ten Uses For Shea Butter
The Best Makeup For Blue Eyes: How To Make Your Baby Blues Pop!
See all Beauty guides
Louise Redknapp rounds up the hair trends at LFW
See all Beauty videos
 

Don't miss out!

...Join our newsletter
Get the sofeminine latest straight to your inbox
  OK
Find us on...
         