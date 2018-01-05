In this article





































Updos for short hair

A little Vintage Glamour We love the



Talking to the guys at Batiste and Brooks & Brooks we heard all about how to get into the retro style swing of things.



How to:



1. Part the



2. Smooth and roll inwards toward your scalp and secure with grips. Repeat on both sides.



3. Part the remaining







Image © Brooks & Brooks



We love the vintage look and the rolls are out in force again with this rockabilly-inspired style!Talking to the guys at Batiste and Brooks & Brooks we heard all about how to get into the retro style swing of things.1. Part the hair at your crown into two sections and backcomb from the roots. Add a little spritz of Batiste- every hair addict's best friend- to the hair to give a little more oomph!2. Smooth and roll inwards toward your scalp and secure with grips. Repeat on both sides.3. Part the remaining hair down the centre back and working one section at a time, backcomb, roll hair under and pin! vintage chic in a flash.Image © Brooks & Brooks