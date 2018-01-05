|
Hot updos | How to achieve the perfect updo
In this article
Updos for short hair
A little Vintage GlamourWe love the vintage look and the rolls are out in force again with this rockabilly-inspired style!
Talking to the guys at Batiste and Brooks & Brooks we heard all about how to get into the retro style swing of things.
How to:
1. Part the hair at your crown into two sections and backcomb from the roots. Add a little spritz of Batiste- every hair addict's best friend- to the hair to give a little more oomph!
2. Smooth and roll inwards toward your scalp and secure with grips. Repeat on both sides.
3. Part the remaining hair down the centre back and working one section at a time, backcomb, roll hair under and pin!
vintage chic in a flash.
Image © Brooks & Brooks
Maria Bell
16/05/2013
