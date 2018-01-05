In this article





































Updos for effortless style

Updos for effortless style One phrase: simple but effective.



This gorgeous style shows that you don't need much effort to make a beautiful effect.



Katie Mulchay, Art Director at



How to:



1. Another style that needs some prep-work. First dry the



2. Then shake the



3. Next working into the crown area simply take random sections of



4. Repeat this whilst working all around the



Image ©



One phrase: simple but effective.This gorgeous style shows that you don't need much effort to make a beautiful effect.Katie Mulchay, Art Director at Lisa Shepherd, gave us all we needed to know to get this casually classy style and sharing her number one rule: "Remember loose bits are what make this look gorgeous and sexy so just let loose!"1. Another style that needs some prep-work. First dry the hair either by heated rollers or tongs to give the hair some bounce.2. Then shake the hair out and backcomb at the roots all over.3. Next working into the crown area simply take random sections of hair and grip into one area of hair that has been back combed slightly more. Use this as your pin cushion.4. Repeat this whilst working all around the hair Image © Lisa Shepherd