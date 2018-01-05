>
Hair Trends
Hot updos | How to achieve the perfect updo
  
Updos for effortless style
In this article

One phrase: simple but effective.

This gorgeous style shows that you don't need much effort to make a beautiful effect.

Katie Mulchay, Art Director at Lisa Shepherd, gave us all we needed to know to get this casually classy style and sharing her number one rule: "Remember loose bits are what make this look gorgeous and sexy so just let loose!"

How to:

1. Another style that needs some prep-work. First dry the hair either by heated rollers or tongs to give the hair some bounce.

2. Then shake the hair out and backcomb at the roots all over.

3. Next working into the crown area simply take random sections of hair and grip into one area of hair that has been back combed slightly more. Use this as your pin cushion.

4. Repeat this whilst working all around the hair.

Image © Lisa Shepherd

16/05/2013
Tags Hair Trends
Latest… 05/01/2018
