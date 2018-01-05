>
>
>
Hair Trends
Hot updos | How to achieve the perfect updo
  
Updos for mid-length hair: ponytail
In this article

Updos for mid-length hair: ponytail


Updos for mid-length hair: ponytail

There's something to be said for a classic, and this smouldering style will definitely have you turning heads.

Although perfect for mid-length hair this style can be recreated whatever your length!

Mark Leeson told us about how to do it...

How to:

1. Simply prep the hair with a texturising product to give it some bulk, then create a side parting and leave the fringe out.

2. Then, with the rest of the hair, create one high ponytail at the back, but leave 30% of the front section out. Secure the ponytail, and with the remaining hair on top, backcomb it with hairspray galore.

3. Next, loosely take a section on each side of this remaining hair, smooth it over, and secure under the ponytail.

4. With the remaining top section, place it over the top and let it cover the whole ponytail. A couple of pins will secure it, and lots of hairspray will finish it off.

Image © Mark Leeson

16/05/2013
Tags Hair Trends
Rank this page: 

Don't miss...
Jessica Albas maternity styleCelebrity Men with Glasses
100 baby names fit for a royalWhen Runway Models Fall On The Catwalk!
Latest… 05/01/2018
Guides
Videos
The Complete Guide On How To Pick The Perfect Moisturiser For Your Skin Type
Everything You Need To Know About Getting Hair Extensions
Shea Perfection! Our Top Ten Uses For Shea Butter
The Best Makeup For Blue Eyes: How To Make Your Baby Blues Pop!
See all Beauty guides
Louise Redknapp rounds up the hair trends at LFW
See all Beauty videos
 

Don't miss out!

...Join our newsletter
Get the sofeminine latest straight to your inbox
  OK
Find us on...
         