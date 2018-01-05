Updos for mid-length hair: ponytail

In this article





































There's something to be said for a classic, and this smouldering style will definitely have you turning heads.Although perfect for mid-length hair this style can be recreated whatever your length!Mark Leeson told us about how to do it...1. Simply prep the hair with a texturising product to give it some bulk, then create a side parting and leave the fringe out.2. Then, with the rest of the hair , create one high ponytail at the back, but leave 30% of the front section out. Secure the ponytail, and with the remaining hair on top, backcomb it with hairspray galore.3. Next, loosely take a section on each side of this remaining hair , smooth it over, and secure under the ponytail.4. With the remaining top section, place it over the top and let it cover the whole ponytail. A couple of pins will secure it, and lots of hairspray will finish it off.Image © Mark Leeson