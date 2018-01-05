|
Hot updos | How to achieve the perfect updo
Updos for mid-length hair: ponytail
Updos for mid-length hair: ponytailThere's something to be said for a classic, and this smouldering style will definitely have you turning heads.
Although perfect for mid-length hair this style can be recreated whatever your length!
Mark Leeson told us about how to do it...
How to:
1. Simply prep the hair with a texturising product to give it some bulk, then create a side parting and leave the fringe out.
2. Then, with the rest of the hair, create one high ponytail at the back, but leave 30% of the front section out. Secure the ponytail, and with the remaining hair on top, backcomb it with hairspray galore.
3. Next, loosely take a section on each side of this remaining hair, smooth it over, and secure under the ponytail.
4. With the remaining top section, place it over the top and let it cover the whole ponytail. A couple of pins will secure it, and lots of hairspray will finish it off.
Image © Mark Leeson
Maria Bell
16/05/2013
