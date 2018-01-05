>
Hair Trends
Hot updos | How to achieve the perfect updo
  
Updos for a classic look
The French Twist

We heard what award winning Stylist and Salon owner Dylan Bradshaw had to say about this classic look:

"Updos are a simple way to create a glamorous and sophisticated style. Less is definitely more and the key to creating a spot on look is to keep it soft and casual, avoiding that overdone finish."

So here's how to do the French Twist like a pro.

How to:

1. Brush hair over to one side of your head and use clips to hold in place.

2. Backcomb the hair to give it some oomph, then wrap around your thumb and curl into a cone shape- secure with yet more pins.

3. Neaten with a brush and then spray spray and spray again!

