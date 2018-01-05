>
Updos for long hair
Bringing new meaning to the bun this bold style is a bit of a bird's nest but we're still liking it.

The messy bun is back and leading stylist Neil Smith from Barrie Stephens Hair reveals that it's bigger than ever: "It's oversized, statement and perfect for showing off dresses with detailing around the shoulders or a sexy collarbone!"

How to:

1. Pull Hair up into a very high ponytail.

2. Divide the ponytail into sections and go mad on getting loads of texture through backcombing and messing the lengths up and then gently wrap Hair around the ponytail in layers to build up the big shape.

3. Keep it there with bobby pins and a strong hold hairspray!

Image © Barrie Stephens Hair

