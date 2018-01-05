>
>
>
Hair Trends
Hot updos | How to achieve the perfect updo
  
Updos for curly hair
In this article

Updos for curly hair


Updos for curly hair

We love a cutesie curl and this style is full of the freshness and vitality that we need to give us instant hairspiration.

Becky Turner from Eleven Hair shares with us her hints to get this gorgeous look.

How to:

1. Dry your Hair with your head upside down to create as much volume as possible
Using a medium size tong, section Hair and tong into ringlet curls all over head to create movement and texture.

2. Then create a low side parting that goes diagonally across the head; don't be too pedantic you're looking to get a messy style.

3. Pull together two side ponytails, one to the side and one slightly higher on the crown and secure.

4. Start working on one of the ponytails - tease the Hair slightly in sections and twist into a bun shape, pinning and spraying as you go. Keep it loose and then repeat this step on the other side.

5. Next tease out the buns a little to create a fuller shape.

6. Use a tail comb to pull out a couple of strands to help frame the face and finish the style with shine or styling spray!

Image © Billie Scheepers & Eleven Hair

16/05/2013
Tags Hair Trends
Rank this page: 

Don't miss...
Beauty Icons From The Year You Were BornTime management tips: Get more done in less time
Celebrity couples getting married in 2018Sexy and smart: Why we fancy these guys
Latest… 05/01/2018
Guides
Videos
The Complete Guide On How To Pick The Perfect Moisturiser For Your Skin Type
Everything You Need To Know About Getting Hair Extensions
Shea Perfection! Our Top Ten Uses For Shea Butter
The Best Makeup For Blue Eyes: How To Make Your Baby Blues Pop!
See all Beauty guides
Louise Redknapp rounds up the hair trends at LFW
See all Beauty videos
 

Don't miss out!

...Join our newsletter
Get the sofeminine latest straight to your inbox
  OK
Find us on...
         