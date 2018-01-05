Updos for curly hair

In this article





































We love a cutesie curl and this style is full of the freshness and vitality that we need to give us instant hairspiration.Becky Turner from Eleven Hair shares with us her hints to get this gorgeous look.1. Dry your Hair with your head upside down to create as much volume as possibleUsing a medium size tong, section Hair and tong into ringlet curls all over head to create movement and texture.2. Then create a low side parting that goes diagonally across the head; don't be too pedantic you're looking to get a messy style.3. Pull together two side ponytails, one to the side and one slightly higher on the crown and secure.4. Start working on one of the ponytails - tease the Hair slightly in sections and twist into a bun shape, pinning and spraying as you go. Keep it loose and then repeat this step on the other side.5. Next tease out the buns a little to create a fuller shape.6. Use a tail comb to pull out a couple of strands to help frame the face and finish the style with shine or styling spray!Image © Billie Scheepers & Eleven Hair