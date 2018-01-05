Victoria Beckham's Hairstyle History - vote for your favourite

A new Victoria Beckham hairstyle
is big news in beauty
. Her hair
do's (and the occasional hair
don't) can have the nation's salons flooded with requests for "Poshes latest Pob".
Mrs Beckham's was pictured with husband, David Beckham
, and her younger sons, Romeo (right) and Cruz (left), at a Mavericks v Lakers basketball game.
Young Cruz was also sporting an excellent hair
do similiar to his dad's 2001 mohican effort.
We're loving Victoria's softly waved relaxed mid-length cut, but what do you think? Better or worse than before? We rounded up her previous styles to remind you of Posh's hairstyle
history! Vote for your favourite at the end...