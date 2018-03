Victoria Beckham's pob cut © SIPA

The Pob - part I



In 2006, The Pob (part I) was born.



This cut was almost as popular as The Rachel of the 1990's.



In 2006, The Pob (part I) was born. Victoria Beckham cut off her extensions and shopped on the streets of London sporting a new gamine, asymmetrical and graduated bob that would become known to the world as The Pob.This cut was almost as popular as The Rachel of the 1990's.



Have your say: The pob (part I) Hair do! Hair don't!