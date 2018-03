Victoria Beckham's grown-out bob © Chris Pizzello/AP/SIPA



The Grown-Out Bob

There are several ways to work that inbetween phase as your hair grows out of one style and into the next.



Victoria's secret used to be extensions but these days she embraces the inbetween with a bit of back-combing and a perfect side swept fringe - as seen at the end of September 2009 at the Adidas, Original by Original's Collection launch.











Have your say: The grown-out bob Hair do! Hair don't!