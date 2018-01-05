>
Haircuts
Victoria Beckham's Hairstyle History - vote for your favourite
VOTE: What's your favourite Victoria Beckham hairstyle

   

Ever since she hit the headlines Victoria Beckham's hairstyles have taken centre stage. Which style do you like best?

Choose your favourite look and vote below!

Vote for you favourite below...  
What's your favourite Victoria Beckham look
1997 - mid-length
1999 - crop
2000 - natural
2001 - yummy mummy
2002 - highlights
2003 - bouncy curls
2004 - blonde curls
2005 - updo
2006 - straight
2006 - The Pob (1)
2007 - blonde Pob
2007 - Pob refined
2008 - gamine
2008 - classic bob
2009 - chignon
2009 - The Pob (2)
2009 - comb-over
2009 - grown-out
2009 - soft waves

  
 
Beauty Editor
04/11/2009
