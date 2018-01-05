|
|
VOTE: What's your favourite Victoria Beckham hairstyle
|
Ever since she hit the headlines Victoria Beckham's hairstyles have taken centre stage. Which style do you like best?
Choose your favourite look and vote below!
|
|
|
|
|
|1997 - mid-length
|1999 - crop
|2000 - natural
|2001 - yummy mummy
|
|
|
|
|
|
|2002 - highlights
|2003 - bouncy curls
|2004 - blonde curls
|2005 - updo
|
|
|
|
|
|
|2006 - straight
|2006 - The Pob (1)
|2007 - blonde Pob
|2007 - Pob refined
|
|
|
|
|
|
|2008 - gamine
|2008 - classic bob
|2009 - chignon
|2009 - The Pob (2)
|
|
|
|
|Vote for you favourite below...
|
|2009 - comb-over
|2009 - grown-out
|2009 - soft waves
|
|