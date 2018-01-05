Video: how to get really great hair and add volume to lank locks

© X Factor/ITV Humidity playing havoc with your hair? Locks looking a little lank and lack luster?



We all want to have sexy Cheryl Cole hair but no matter how long we struggle with the hair-dryer it just doesn't happen. What are we doing wrong?



Find out how to add va-va-voom volume to your hair and get that big, sexy, tousled look we all lust after. We've got some tips to share!



Want to know how to lift the roots, curl the ends and have the rest bouncy and beautiful. Want a glossy volumised mane worthy of the X Factor stage? Find out how to get the most from your straighteners, blow-dryer, serum and salt spray.



Check out our video guide to getting gorgeous glossy hair! Go big, bouncy and beautiful - here's how to get great volumised hair:











