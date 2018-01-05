In this article























































Choosing wedding hairstyles is a big task. Your wedding is the most important day in your life and the hairstyle you choose should be something you remember forever.And it seems that for wedding hairstyles in 2014 there are two main choices - height or romance.The romantic wedding hairstyles are all about volume, body and relaxed elegance. Think Kate, the Duchess of Cambridge, with her volumised curls, swept away from her face and kept gracefully loose and long at the back.For high hairstyles think structure and grace . These are slightly trickier to master and would be better done by a professional.These classic shapes can still create elegant and modern wedding hairstyles if given a new twist.So check out our wedding hairstyles 2014 gallery...First up is Princess hair Long waves can be achieved even if you don't have really long hair . Invest in a clip in hair extension. Try Tatiana Hair Extensions or Racoon International.