Demure updo

Wedding hairstyle: Gorgeous messy waves, works well on short and mid-length hair. Loosely curl your hair with tongs or large heated rollers.



Spritz lightly with hairspray and separate with your fingers. Part your hair to the side, and create a medium sized plait from a section at the centre of your scalp. Curl the plait and your loose hair into a coil at the base of your head and pin in place.



Adding a floral garland, lace strips or ribbon really completes the look.