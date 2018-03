Sex kitten hair

Wedding hairstyles: Super sexy 60s hair is wonderful with a wedding dress. Think glamorous Bridget Bardot curls and back-combed height at the crown.



Give your bouncy curls a bridal twist with a decorative hairclip or slide - feathers, ribbons and jewels work very well.



For added length, weight and volume you may want to consider some hair extensions or clip in hair extension wefts.



© Royston Blythe



www.roystonblythe.co.uk