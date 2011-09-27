>
Wedding updo | Beach wedding hairstyle video

Choosing the perfect wedding up do isn't always straight forward but a great hair extension can add length and make any wedding updo look professional, elegant and impressive.

We used a clip-in extension from Tatiana Hair Extensions to create this laid-back beach wedding hairstyle.

To copy this look start by clipping in your hair extensions in line with the top of your ears. Then curl the lengths of the extension and your real hair with irons or a barrel curler to better blend them together.

Watch the wedding updo video




  

