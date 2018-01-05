Abdominal Exercises video | Killer abs & no sit ups!

Abdominal exercises give great abs Abdominal Exercises video We want flat abs but we hate traditional abdominal exercises: hundreds of sit ups, all sorts of gadgets to help us crunch and squeeze our mid section - no thanks!



abdominal exercises shouldn't be this unimaginative! sofeminine had a one-to-one session with Gillian Reeves, National Group Exercise Manager at Virgin Active Health Clubs to find out what abdominal exercises we should be doing to get great abs!



Gillian's put together a simple program of five exercises that if done three times a week will give you a beautiful flat belly and a toned torso... and guess what, there's not a single sit up in sight.



Work your core with our simple abdominal exercises video. Start today!











