Ayurveda made easy: A guide to ayurveda Health guru and A-list actress Gwyneth Paltrow practices Ayurveda © Getty If you're looking for more balance in your life, adopting an Ayurvedic approach to your If you're looking for more balance in your life, adopting an Ayurvedic approach to your health and wellbeing is a good place to start. Loved by the likes of supermodel Helena Christensen and Gwyneth Paltrow , if you're a health and beauty buff, you'll want this in your life.

This ancient system of medicine originates from India but its age-old practices are still followed today, for improved health, fitness and mental positivity. When adopting any school of healthy living it can be easy to be cynical, the trick is to make integrating your new health kick tricks a doddle.



Whether that's cutting back on the boozy weekends, or simply adding some metabolism-boosting spices to your spag-bol, if we can be healthy without having to think about it too much, losing weight and increasing our energy levels gets a whole lot easier.



Ayurveda aims to help us to live life more wisely, making the right food and drink choices (swapping Rolos for raspberries) and treating our bodies with respect -essentially eating healthily and exercising regularly - ah yes, that old failsafe.



The difference with Ayurveda is that everyone has a combination of three different body types or Doshas, which dictate what improvements and changes you should make to your lifestyle, to strengthen any weak points in your genetic make-up - because unfortunately, we're not made perfect. (Apart from you Gwyneth Paltrow)!



Ayurveda as a healthcare system can help with a multitude of illnesses, from the common cold to asthma, to skin problems and even mental illnesses like depression and anxiety.



Unlike western medicine, you can't expect results overnight, but with continued practice Ayurveda has power to change your life, for the better. Not bad for a sprinkle of spices and a shake up of your exercise routine?



Read on for our Ayurveda made easy, to find out which subtle changes can make a big difference to your life.





