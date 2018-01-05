Ayurveda Dosha types Ayurveda Dosha types In Ayurveda everyone is made up of a balance of five elements; fire, water, ether (space),air and earth. There are three psycho-physiological types, known as 'doshas' whcih are made up of certain combinations of elements.



These are :



Vata (air and ether)



Pitta (fire and water)



Kapha (earth and water)



Each of us has a dominant dosha type, but that's not to say that we don't have elements of each dosha in varying degrees.





Vata

Vata people are often tall and can be slim, they are enthusiastic and busy, so busy they may go onto the next project without finishing the last. When out of balance they notice the cold even more and can tend towards dry skin and constipation.



Vata characteristics include:

Tall and slim

Tendancy towards cold hands and feet

Creative, lively, excitable

Full of joy when in balance

Can be anxious when stressed

Don't sweat much

Slimline Keira Knightley is a good example of someone with dominant Vata. People with dominant Vata are usually waif like, like Keira Knightley and find it hard to gain weight.



They can suffer from tiredness easily as they find it hard to switch off and get some rest. Keira Knightley had to take a year out after exhausting herself through playing too many lead roles.



They're more predisposed to nervous disorders and when out of balanced can fall ill with common colds and flu which they can find hard to shake off.





Pitta

Pitta people like to have everything done to a schedule, normally organised and intelligent they have little or no time for people who can not keep up with them.



Mealtimes will be important and unlike the Vata person who can easily forget meals, a Pitta person can become very agitated if they are hungry and meals are not forthcoming and on time - predisposed to diva like tendancies, the Pitta type has lots of personality!



Pitta characteristics include:



Assertive and self-confident

Strong digestion and strong appetite

Sweat a lot

Well built and strong

Good leadership skills



Katy Perry has dominant Pitta - well proportioned and full of stamina for racing around the world on tour and giving heart-pumping performances every time.



Pitta people like Katy Perry have sharp wit and can have a short temper (Russell Brand had better not post any more make-up free pics of Katy on Twitter)! Pitta people are usually ambitious but can come across as a little demanding.





Kapha

Kapha people can be more laid back in nature with strong bones, big beautiful eyes and often enjoy good health. When not feeling so well they can tend towards weight gain or even depression.



Kapha characteristics include:



Sturdy build

Physically strong

Slow speech

Large eyes

Soft voice

Sluggish digestion

Tendancy to gain weight

TOWIE's Gemma Collins is a good example of someone with dominant Kapha dosha. Usually sturdily built, Kapha dominant people have strong, heavy frames and are often predisposed to weight gain.



Like Gemma, Kapha dominant types have a positive energy and outlook on life and can be very affectionate. As people they are usually slow and take things at their own pace. At the same time they can be quite stubborn too and can be quite resistant to change - something that Gemma has managed to overcome - going from bubbly blonde to stunning brunette.







