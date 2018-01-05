How to lose weight with Ayurveda How to lose weight naturally with Ayurveda short cuts Holistic weight-loss: Honey with water © Getty If you're serious about Ayurveda, the balancing health benefits it can bring are impressive - and often that means regulating your metabolism to it's optimum performance.

Dr Prasanna Kerur is an Ayurvedic Consultant at the Ayush Wellness Spa in Jersey.



While adopting Ayurvedic practices is about much more than losing weight, there are some quick fix ayurveda alterations you can make to your lifestyle to help with sustained weight-loss.



Dr. Kerur says: "Losing weight naturally encompasses bringing a balanced change in one’s diet, exercise and lifestyle patterns."



Here are his top ten ayurveda inspired tips for improved weight loss: 1. Start your day with “honey water” using a teaspoonful of good quality honey (like Manuka) in to half a pint of still water. 2. Eat light with a combination of raw and freshly cooked, easily digestible food. It is important to stick to regular eating patterns and to avoid skipping meals. 3. Sleep is vital to keep our biological rhythm in balance, so avoid too much or too little. It is very essential to avoid sleeping in the day as that slows down the bodies metabolism and encourages weight gain. 4. Eat whole meal grains and lentils and avoid processed, sugary food stuff. 5. Use healthy herbs and spices like fresh ginger, turmeric, garlic, cumin seeds and black pepper in routine cooking that have properties to reduce bad cholesterol, protect vital organs and trigger body’s metabolism. 6. It is essential to keep up with regular physical exercise a variety of exercise is good such as aerobics, cycling, spinning and stretches. Natural exercise like dancing, walking, yoga and swimming are also very useful. 7. Try to fast for a day once a fortnight to allow the bodies systems to have a rest which will help to regularise the metabolism. Simply drink sufficient water and some freshly squeezed fruit juices and honey water on the day of your fast. 8. Reduce red meat, pork, shell fish, excess dairy products, excess wheat and alcohol and try to eat more fish. 9. Fresh juices like wheat grass, spinach, ginger and carrot with a hint of honey also aid weight loss. Eat plenty of fresh vegetables in your daily diet and reduce excess use of potatoes, mushrooms and aubergine. 10. Take a teaspoonful of flaxseed oil every other day. Herbal help As well as these food and fitness tips, incorporating the right herbs into your diet can aid your holistic weight loss.



Dr. Prasanna Kerur says: "Ayurvedic herbs like Triphala, when taken with honey and water takes care of the whole body gently promoting internal cleansing and regularising metabolism allowing the person to feel pure, light and revitalised. "Guggulu is another strong purifying Ayurvedic herb with lipid regulating properties. Guggulu is a safe natural plant extract and highly beneficial not only in reducing the excess body weight but also to lower bad cholesterol."





