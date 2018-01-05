Ayurveda treatment Ayurveda treatment Ayurvedic massage © Getty The Ayurveda lifestyle seeks to have the three doshas in balance. Your Ayurvedic practitioner will be able to identify where there is an imbalance and can offer personalised advice on how to regain equilibrium.



From dietary changes to nutritional supplements, relaxation techniques and exercise that is suited to your body type, treatment is often preventative as well as cure.



Imbalances in your energies can often manifest in different ways.



Too much Vata can lead to constipation, dehydrated skin or trouble sleeping, whereas too much Pitta can lead to heartburn, rashes or ulcers. If there is too much Kapha, weight gain and lethargy can manifest.



The Ayurvedic approach considers your body type on an individual basis and your practioner will prescribe bespoke advice to improve your own energy flow.



Along with personalised dietary advice, ayurvedic massage can be beneficial.

Ayurveda massage Ayurvedic massage uses therapeutic essential oils and massage techniques to stimulate various doshas. The choice of essential oils is determined by your dosha.

The massage techniques themselves are also adapted to your dosha type, and concentrate on moving the energy, or 'marma' around your body.



Ayurveda practitioners are trained in the various marma points around your body, which can have blockages in energy flow. Massage, kneeding and firm squeezing are used to help release blockages, allowing your energy to flow better and bring balance to your body.



