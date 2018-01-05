>
>
Ayurveda made easy: A guide to ayurveda

Find out more about Ayurveda

   

Find out more about Ayurveda

Marma point therapy © Getty - Find out more about Ayurveda
Marma point therapy © Getty
The Ayurvedic Practitioners Association, represents doctors, practitioners and therapists.

Tthe web site has useful information regarding Ayurveda as well as practitioners details in all areas.
Ayurvedic Practitioners Association (APA)
The Yoga show is an annual event which promotes the benefits of the yoga lifestyle.

APA will have a stand where everyone is invited to talk to Ayurvedic practitioners, try a sample health evaluation or just find out more about Ayurveda.

Ayurveda UK has a range of info on practitioners, treatments, the history of Ayurveda and much more.

Visit: www.ayurvedauk.com




  
 
Health and Fitness Editor
17/11/2011
Rank this page: 

Don't miss...
30 Positive Quotes To Get You Through Your DayNext Week's Coronation Street Spoilers
Next Week's Eastenders SpoilersGame Of Thrones: the stars in real life
Latest… 05/01/2018
Guides
Videos
5 Ways To Gain More Confidence
Everything You've Ever Wanted To Know About The Weight Watchers Diet
The Fricker method
The Mediterranean Diet
See all Health and Fitness guides
Abdominal Exercises video | Killer abs & no sit ups!
See all Health and Fitness videos
 

Don't miss out!

...Join our newsletter
Get the sofeminine latest straight to your inbox
  OK
Find us on...
         