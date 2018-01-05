|
Ayurveda made easy: A guide to ayurveda
Find out more about Ayurveda
The Ayurvedic Practitioners Association, represents doctors, practitioners and therapists.
Tthe web site has useful information regarding Ayurveda as well as practitioners details in all areas.
Ayurvedic Practitioners Association (APA)
Visit: www.apa.uk.com
The Yoga show is an annual event which promotes the benefits of the yoga lifestyle.
APA will have a stand where everyone is invited to talk to Ayurvedic practitioners, try a sample health evaluation or just find out more about Ayurveda.
Visit: www.theyogashow.co.uk
Ayurveda UK has a range of info on practitioners, treatments, the history of Ayurveda and much more.
Visit: www.ayurvedauk.com
Health and Fitness Editor
17/11/2011
