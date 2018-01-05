Beach exercises: 7 activities for the summer Beach exercises: 7 activities for the summer We've all got used to the fact that this might not be the summer of sun but that's no excuse not to get that bod' bikini buff...



So if you're down by the sea why not make the most of it as there are plenty of things to do to stay fit and healthy.



Surfing, swimming, even walking in the sand can tone up those trouble areas and burn off a few calories.



So instead of just picking up a tan on the beach this summer, try out some of these beach exercises and go home with a body to die for!





PH, CB

