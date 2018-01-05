>
>

Beach exercises: 7 activities for the summer

Article in images
  

Beach exercises: 7 activities for the summer - Beach exercises: 7 activities for the summer
Beach exercises: 7 activities for the summer
Beach exercises: 7 activities for the summer

We've all got used to the fact that this might not be the summer of sun but that's no excuse not to get that bod' bikini buff...

So if you're down by the sea why not make the most of it as there are plenty of things to do to stay fit and healthy.

Surfing, swimming, even walking in the sand can tone up those trouble areas and burn off a few calories.

So instead of just picking up a tan on the beach this summer, try out some of these beach exercises and go home with a body to die for!




PH, CB

 
  
Health and Fitness Editor
18/06/2012
Rank this page: 

Don't miss...
The longest celebrity relationshipsNew celebrity couples
When Runway Models Fall On The Catwalk!This Week's Coronation Street Spoilers
Latest… 05/01/2018
Guides
Videos
5 Ways To Gain More Confidence
Everything You've Ever Wanted To Know About The Weight Watchers Diet
The Fricker method
The Mediterranean Diet
See all Health and Fitness guides
Abdominal Exercises video | Killer abs & no sit ups!
See all Health and Fitness videos
 

Don't miss out!

...Join our newsletter
Get the sofeminine latest straight to your inbox
  OK
Find us on...
         