Gym exercises on the beach What does a beach towel look like? You guessed it, an exercise mat!



Perfect for some subtle breathing exercises or if you want to turn it up a notch a cheeky al fresco gym-sesh.



> Easy option: deep breathing

Breathing deeply is excellent for relaxing. It also massages the digestive organs and tones the abs... without making you feel tired.



Exercise:

Lying on your back with your legs stretched out, place your hands on your abdomen and close your eyes. Raise your stomach up by breathing in slowly and deeply through your nose. Hold your breath for a few seconds then breathe out at the same rhythm by contracting your abs. Repeat 10 to 20 times.



> Tougher option: static workout

Toning up without moving is possible! It's the principle of postural gym exercises. By adopting and holding certain positions, you're forcing specific muscles to work.



Exercise:

Lying on your back with your hands behind your neck, slightly lift the top of your back up as you look towards the sea (for abs); or lying on your front, slightly lift your legs and top of your body off the ground (for the lower back); or sitting down, resting on your hands with your back straight, make small kicks with your legs (for thighs and bottom).







