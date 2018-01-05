>
Beach exercises: 7 activities for the summer
Beach volleyball: the benefitsd of beach volleyball

 

- Beach volleyball: the benefitsd of beach volleyball
Volleyball, tennis, badminton, football... there are so many sports that can be played on the beach.

> Easy option: rackets
Pitch: the beach, without boundaries defined.
Number of players: 2 or more.
Qualities required: endurance, speed, reflexes, power, coordination.

By running about in all directions trying to catch the ball, you use up enormous amounts of energy (around 450 kcal/hour), reinforce your cardio-respiratory system and work muscles from head to toe!

> Tougher option: beach volleyball
Pitch: the beach, with boundaries marked out if you have a net.
Number of players: 2 or more.
Qualities required: endurance, speed, reflexes, power, coordination, quick reflexes, concentration, precision.

Volleyball is an extremely work-out intensive sport, especially when played on sand. It develops all of the muscle structure and uses up a significant amount of energy (500 kcal/hour).




  
  
Health and Fitness Editor
18/06/2012
