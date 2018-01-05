Beach volleyball: the benefitsd of beach volleyball Volleyball, tennis, badminton, football... there are so many sports that can be played on the beach.



> Easy option: rackets

Pitch: the beach, without boundaries defined.

Number of players: 2 or more.

Qualities required: endurance, speed, reflexes, power, coordination.



By running about in all directions trying to catch the ball, you use up enormous amounts of energy (around 450 kcal/hour), reinforce your cardio-respiratory system and work muscles from head to toe!



> Tougher option: beach volleyball

Pitch: the beach, with boundaries marked out if you have a net.

Number of players: 2 or more.

Qualities required: endurance, speed, reflexes, power, coordination, quick reflexes, concentration, precision.



Volleyball is an extremely work-out intensive sport, especially when played on sand. It develops all of the muscle structure and uses up a significant amount of energy (500 kcal/hour).





