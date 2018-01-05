>
>
Beach exercises: 7 activities for the summer
Article in images

Walking on sand to strengthen leg muscles

 

- Walking on sand to strengthen leg muscles
What's the difference between tarmac and sand? The instability.
It doesn't seem like much but on a muscular level, it changes everything. So to get those shapely legs you long for, take a walk on the golden stuff.

> Easy option: damp sand
Hard sand is excellent for walking on barefoot: there's limited impact and feet attack the ground through the toes.

Because the superficial muscles (quadriceps, buttocks, calves) are used the most, they become toned and you end up with shapely legs.

> Tougher option: dry sand
walking in dry (and shifting) sand has 3 advantages: as the ground below you is constantly changing, the heel attacks the ground first and deep muscles are put to work.

This is excellent for encouraging the flow of blood back to the heart and for fighting cellulite.

As well as this the physical effort required is also greater which increases energy expenditure and the grains of sand perform a relaxing massage on the arches of your feet!




  
  
Health and Fitness Editor
18/06/2012
Rank this page: 

Don't miss...
The most extreme red carpet outfits throughout the yearsChristmas gifts: unique presents for everyone
This Week's Emmerdale SpoilersStars who married the same person twice ...
Latest… 05/01/2018
Guides
Videos
5 Ways To Gain More Confidence
Everything You've Ever Wanted To Know About The Weight Watchers Diet
The Fricker method
The Mediterranean Diet
See all Health and Fitness guides
Abdominal Exercises video | Killer abs & no sit ups!
See all Health and Fitness videos
 

Don't miss out!

...Join our newsletter
Get the sofeminine latest straight to your inbox
  OK
Find us on...
         