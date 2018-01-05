Walking on sand to strengthen leg muscles What's the difference between tarmac and sand? The instability.



It doesn't seem like much but on a muscular level, it changes everything. So to get those shapely legs you long for, take a walk on the golden stuff.



> Easy option: damp sand

Hard sand is excellent for walking on barefoot: there's limited impact and feet attack the ground through the toes.



Because the superficial muscles (quadriceps, buttocks, calves) are used the most, they become toned and you end up with shapely legs.



> Tougher option: dry sand

walking in dry (and shifting) sand has 3 advantages: as the ground below you is constantly changing, the heel attacks the ground first and deep muscles are put to work.



This is excellent for encouraging the flow of blood back to the heart and for fighting cellulite.



As well as this the physical effort required is also greater which increases energy expenditure and the grains of sand perform a relaxing massage on the arches of your feet!







