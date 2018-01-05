Board sports: the benefits of bodyboarding and surfing Got a few waves in sight? It's time to get the boards out! Water-based board sports are great for both your figure and for the extreme sensations they produce!



> Easy option: bodyboarding

This activity is very accessible you just need to be able to swim and have access to a small, light board.



Exercise:

The top of your body rests on the board, you let yourself be carried by a wave, and then move into position to attack the next wave by kicking your feet (you can also use small flippers).



It works the muscles of your legs, bum, abs, back and shoulders, and you burn up to 500 kcal/hour. Maximum results for minimum effort bonus!



> Tougher option: surfing

Surfing is a demanding activity that offers its fans (who include Cameron Diaz, Jennifer Aniston and Elle Macpherson) a guaranteed killer body.



Exercise:

Keeping your balance on the board and steering it requires you to use your whole body: your legs obviously get a huge work-out here but also your back, abs, shoulders, arms, chest, etc.



The only drawback is that surfing requires persistence, you need a lot of practise and patience, this doesn't come naturally to everyone!





