Beach exercises: 7 activities for the summer
Article in images

Water activities: the benefits of aquaerobics and snorkelling

 

Moving about in the sea is the jackpot for burning calories!

As well as using up a lot of energy through your movements, your body also uses energy as it protects itself from the temperature of the water - thank you British weather!

> Easy option: aquaerobics
Messing about or just plain and simply walking through the water not only allows you to strengthen your muscles (the abdomen and back notably), but it also tones up tissues, stimulates blood flow, improves lymphatic drainage and reduces the appearance of cellulite.

> Tougher option: snorkelling
If the depths of the ocean appeal to you, it's time to dig out your flippers, masks and snorkels!

As well as opening you up to the wonders of the ocean, this activity is excellent for strengthening muscles and toning and shaping the entire body!




  
  
Health and Fitness Editor
18/06/2012
