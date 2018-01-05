>
Beach exercises: 7 activities for the summer
Traditional beach games: the benefits of playing frisbee and boules

 

Get a bit old school. 

Going back in time is 100% allowed on the beach, there's nothing wrong with a game of jacks, a bit of hopscotch or running after a frisbee.

> Easy option: boules
Although boules can be reserved for those of us over 60 you shouldn't judge too quickly.

Beyond the concentration, skill and tactics required, this sport forces all the muscles to work against resistance in order to ensure the balance and stability of the lower body.

Despite a laid-back rhythm, you can burn up to 180 kcal/hour!

> Tougher option: frisbee
Frisbee is a simple but effective way of getting you moving, strengthening muscles and using up energy.

running on the sand tones up and slims leg muscles, while throwing the frisbee reinforces arms, back and abs. All of the movement involved can burn up to 400 kcal/hour.




  
  
