- Summer beach exercises: the benefits of pedalo and canoeing

Beach exercises: 7 activities for the summer
> Easy option: pedalo
It looks easy because you're comfortably seated in a sort of moving beach chair but to move forward, you've got to use a bit of energy!
Exercise:
Using a pedalo is excellent for your thighs, calves and bum, but also for your abs.
On top of that, there are no harsh movements so there's no risk of injury. It's an endurance activity in disguise!
> Tougher option: canoeing
Canoeing is a fantastic all-round activity!
Exercise:
Canoeing is very physical as it calls on all muscle groups. The arms, shoulders and back work hard to move the boat forward through paddle strokes while the abs and legs help to maintain balance in the boat and change direction.
You can burn 500 kcal/hour!
Health and Fitness Editor
18/06/2012
Beach exercises: 7 activities for the summer
