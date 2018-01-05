Dietary advice for losing weight off your bum Apart from being sedentary, the thing your bum hates the most is



Every time you follow a



And as you're a woman, your body doesn't just store it anywhere: it goes straight to your



To prevent your



From a food point of view, the best way to help



You should also avoid sugary foods with a high Apart from being sedentary, the thing your bum hates the most is dieting all the time!Every time you follow a diet and then put back on the weight you lost, your body stores up fat ready for the next period of " fasting ".And as you're a woman, your body doesn't just store it anywhere: it goes straight to your thighs and bum.To prevent your bottom ballooning, you therefore need to avoid the yo-yo effect as much as possible.From a food point of view, the best way to help lose weight from your bum area is to eat a diet that's low in fat and rich in protein which nourishes muscular mass.You should also avoid sugary foods with a high glycaemic index (fizzy drinks, sweets, pastries, etc.) that have the distinctive ability of being immediately stored in the form of fat cells.





