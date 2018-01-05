>
>
Bum exercises: The complete guide to a beautiful bum
Article in images

Getting rid of cellulite from the bum

 

- Getting rid of cellulite from the bum
The best way to achieve a bum to die for is to complete your fitness programme with a suitable skincare routine.

- Exfoliation: At least twice a week.

As most of us are sat down nearly all of the time; the skin on the bottom is a lot rougher than other areas of the body.

Not only that but exfoliating encourages slimming active ingredients to penetrate into the skin.

- A blast of cold water: It firms up the tissues and will help in the fight against cellulite on your bum.

- An anti-cellulite cream: Morning and evening preferably.

- A specific massage: Either in a salon (palpate and roll massage) or at home: apply a hand on each buttock and press down hard as you go upwards from the gluteal cleft (that's your "crack") to the waist, then go back again gently.

Next, tap the area to stimulate blood circulation and deliver oxygen to the tissues. Finish off with upwards movements, applying a bit of pressure.




  
  
Health and Fitness Editor
11/08/2011
Rank this page: 

Don't miss...
The most beautiful villages in EuropeDIY Valentine's Day Gifts: romantic ideas to surprise your love
Next Week's Coronation Street SpoilersThe longest celebrity relationships
Latest… 05/01/2018
Guides
Videos
5 Ways To Gain More Confidence
Everything You've Ever Wanted To Know About The Weight Watchers Diet
The Fricker method
The Mediterranean Diet
See all Health and Fitness guides
Abdominal Exercises video | Killer abs & no sit ups!
See all Health and Fitness videos
 

Don't miss out!

...Join our newsletter
Get the sofeminine latest straight to your inbox
  OK
Find us on...
         