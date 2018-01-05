Getting rid of cellulite from the bum The best way to achieve a bum to die for is to complete your



Next, tap the area to stimulate blood circulation and deliver oxygen to the tissues. Finish off with upwards movements, applying a bit of pressure. The best way to achieve a bum to die for is to complete your fitness programme with a suitable skincare routine.At least twice a week.As most of us are sat down nearly all of the time; the skin on the bottom is a lot rougher than other areas of the body.Not only that but exfoliating encourages slimming active ingredients to penetrate into the skin.It firms up the tissues and will help in the fight against cellulite on your bum.Morning and evening preferably.Either in a salon ( palpate and roll massage ) or at home: apply a hand on each buttock and press down hard as you go upwards from the gluteal cleft (that's your "crack") to the waist, then go back again gently.Next, tap the area to stimulate blood circulation and deliver oxygen to the tissues. Finish off with upwards movements, applying a bit of pressure.





