- Enhancing your bum's appearance through clothes

Bum exercises: The complete guide to a beautiful bum

Having a nice bum is all well and good but knowing how to make it look its best is even better!Here's some fashion advice to make the most of your rear.- Denim - Victoria Beckham says it's like corestry for the arse. Find jeans with lycra and your bum will always look fab.- Shape underwear that lifts and sculpts for special occasions - Gok Wan has a shapewear range and Trinny & Susannah have their magic knickers. Get involved!- wrap-round and empire-line dresses, ideal for all curves;- lycra tops that shape all parts of the body perfectly;- sweaters and shirts tucked into trousers to emphasise the bum;- pencil skirts that enhance curves;- wide, flowing trousers that have a slimming effect on body shape;- and more generally, beauitiful materials, thick and quality fabrics, which flatter curves much more.- too low-waisted trousers that tend to make the bum look saggy rather than giving it some lift - also cause muffin top and unfortunate visible overhang. Avoid!- side pockets which enhance a big bum and thighs - too small leggings. Stretched out you can see right through them. Eeek!- Layering skirts, or wearing rara skirts often makes your bum look bigger than it is;- bright colours or prints that add volume;- skirts and dresses that are too tight-fitting.





