- Enhancing your bum's appearance through clothes

Bum exercises: The complete guide to a beautiful bum
Here's some fashion advice to make the most of your rear.
> To wear:
- Denim - Victoria Beckham says it's like corestry for the arse. Find jeans with lycra and your bum will always look fab.
- Shape underwear that lifts and sculpts for special occasions - Gok Wan has a shapewear range and Trinny & Susannah have their magic knickers. Get involved!
- wrap-round and empire-line dresses, ideal for all curves;
- lycra tops that shape all parts of the body perfectly;
- sweaters and shirts tucked into trousers to emphasise the bum;
- pencil skirts that enhance curves;
- wide, flowing trousers that have a slimming effect on body shape;
- and more generally, beauitiful materials, thick and quality fabrics, which flatter curves much more.
> To avoid:
- too low-waisted trousers that tend to make the bum look saggy rather than giving it some lift - also cause muffin top and unfortunate visible overhang. Avoid!
- side pockets which enhance a big bum and thighs.
- too small leggings. Stretched out you can see right through them. Eeek!
- Layering skirts, or wearing rara skirts often makes your bum look bigger than it is;
- bright colours or prints that add volume;
- skirts and dresses that are too tight-fitting.
11/08/2011
