In this article























































Best sportswear for 2013



Best sportswear for 2013 It's 2013, hooray! Now we're guessing that you have a long list of New Year's resolutions, and we're also guessing that one of those is to get fit.



Or to make sure that you actually do go to the gym three times a week. Or to take up



If you're anything like us, your sportswear probably consists of an old baggy t-shirt, a holey pair of leggings and some

It's 2013, hooray! Now we're guessing that you have a long list of New Year's resolutions, and we're also guessing that one of those is to get fit.Or to make sure that you actually do go to the gym three times a week. Or to take up running . Are we right? Thought so.If you're anything like us, your sportswear probably consists of an old baggy t-shirt, a holey pair of leggings and some Converse . But if 2013 is going to be your year of fitness then you've got to get some proper sportswear. We're talking breathable tops, proper trainers and sports bras that don't let your boobies sag.



But there's so much sportswear out there, how do you know which pieces to pick? Well we've done a bit of research to find out the best sportswear of 2013 and we think we've found some good'uns that aren't too pricey.



But as if that's not enough, we've also spoken to some experts to find out how to pick the trainer and sports bra that is perfect for you, there's more to it than you might think.



So read on, and a very happy and fit 2013 to you.

