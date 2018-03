Bottoms: Neotone NT100 Slimming Shorts

Bottoms - Neotone NT100 Slimming Shorts

RRP £44.99

Available from Neotone



Want some shorts that help you to lose weight? Well we've got 'em. These Neotone shorts are made out of a fabric that reflects your natural body heat, which means you sweat at what is known to be the optimal rate. Basically, you'll get results quicker!