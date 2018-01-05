In this article























































Picking the perfect sports bra

Do you know how many different types of sports bra there are out there? Loads! So how can you choose the one that is right for your boobs? We spoke to Amanda Brasher, senior buyer, at Sweatshop. She said you should try a few brands, styles and sizes to find out what works for you.



Here are her other top tips: The under-band should be tight, with no more than a 2.5 to 5 cm give, but it shouldn't dig in.

The cups should encase each breast fully without any wrinkling, gaping or flesh bulging.

The straps should have a 2.5 to 5 cm give and they should be adjustable to fit each individual breast (did you know your breasts are normally different sizes?)

Underwires should sit behind the breast tissue and shouldn't rub or dig.

When trying on a bra, jog on the spot and pump your arms to make sure it feels secure when you're moving.

sports bras will lose effectiveness with use, so if you run three times a week you should replace it about every eight to twelve months.

