In this article























































Shoes: Skechers Accelerator Mesh Detail Shape Up Trainer

Skechers Accelerator Mesh Detail Shape Up Trainer

RRP £62.00

Available from QVC



Yes we know Shape Ups look a tad strange, but it's worth it because this quirky little design means that you use more muscles when you exercise (or even if you're just walking to work) which means they're ideal for toning, sold!