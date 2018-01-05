>
Best sportswear for 2013
  
Picking the perfect trainer
Picking the perfect trainer


The type of trainer you need depends on your pronation, which is basically your running style, or how your foot lands when it hits the ground. There are three different types.

We spoke to the people at Sports Shoes to find out how to work out what your pronation is, and which trainer style goes with which pronation.

To work out your pronation, get a piece of paper and some water. With your shoes and socks off, place your foot into the water then press down on the piece of paper, then you should be able to see your foot print.

Neutral

If you have a neutral pronation you will see a small gap on your footprint in between your forefront and your heel.

People with neutral pronation simply need a cushioned shoe, this will give you cushioning without hindering the natural pronation of your foot.

Mild/moderate pronation

This is what most people have. If you have it, your foot print won't have that gap, but instead of being a full foot print, most of your footprint will be on the outside of your foot.

People with a mild/moderate pronation need a support shoe.

Severe pronation

Only 10% of people have this. If you have severe pronation you will have a full foot print as you will be flat footed.

People with severe pronation need additional support and a wider sole for extra stability. You need a motion control, or as it is sometimes called a control shoe.
Sophie Herdman
01/01/2013
