iLuv Fit Active Headphones

RRP £24.99

Available from iLuv for Smartphones and for Apple products



While we're on the topic of music, we should recommend these brilliant sports headphones. They've got an in-ear brace to make sure they don't fall out as you exercise. They also have a handy little control on the wire that allows you to pause, play, skip or go back a song. Plus, if you're listening to music on your phone they let you answer calls too, nifty!