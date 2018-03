Accessories: Proporta Sports Armband

Proporta Sports Armband

RRP £19.95

Available from Proporta



Did you know that music can increase your performance while at the same time making it feel easier? Yep, pretty good.



But we're not big fans of carrying our iPhone/iPod/generic-music-player-that-isn't-from-Apple with us when we're exercising. That's why we love this armband. A nice soft material on the inside and waterproof on the outside, perfect.