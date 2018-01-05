>
>
Best workout: Tone up fast
  
Step one: Warm up
In this article

Step one: Warm up


Warm-up is an important stage - don't even think about skipping it, you'll regret it tomorrow!

Do this for five minutes

Exercise one: Squats

Stand with your feet hip distance apart with your toes, knees and hips in a straight line. Slowly lower your body as if you're sitting in a chair, to a 90 degree or whatever you can manage. Slowly stand back up, but don't lock your knees.

Exercise two: Lunges

Stand with your legs together then lunge forward with your left leg. As you do that, bend your knee in your right leg so it nearly touches the floor. Move back to your start position then do the same with your right leg.

Exercise three: Running on the spot

First, run on the spot in the normal fashion. Then, run on the spot trying to touch your bottom with your heels.
The London Olympics 2012: Olympic special
Sophie Herdman
27/07/2012
Rank this page: 

Article Plan Best workout: Tone up fast
Don't miss...
Delicious ideas for a romantic Valentine's dinnerThe best ideas for New Year's Eve worldwide!
Meghan Markles best fashion moments throughout the yearsNext Week's Eastenders Spoilers
Latest… 05/01/2018
Guides
Videos
5 Ways To Gain More Confidence
Everything You've Ever Wanted To Know About The Weight Watchers Diet
The Fricker method
The Mediterranean Diet
See all Health and Fitness guides
Abdominal Exercises video | Killer abs & no sit ups!
See all Health and Fitness videos
 

Don't miss out!

...Join our newsletter
Get the sofeminine latest straight to your inbox
  OK
Find us on...
         