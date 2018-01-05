Step three: Speed

Speed is key to these next few exercises so it's time to go all out!



Do this for eight minutes



Exercise one: High knee skips



Skip on the spot, bringing your knees as close to your chest as possible. Swing your arms to get extra high.



Exercise two: Single leg squat thrusts



Place your hands on the floor with your legs out behind you. Bring one leg up towards your chest. Once that foot has touched the ground, bring the other leg up towards your chest, while returning the other back to its original position.



Exercise three: Sprinter crunches



Lie on your back with your knees bent at a 90 degree angle. Put your hands behind your head with your elbows pointing out. Bring your left knee towards your right elbow, and your right elbow towards your left knee. Then put them back in the starting position. Next, do the same with your right knee and left elbow.