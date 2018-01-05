>
Step four: Power
Step four: Power


This stage is all about power, not speed. Concentrate on doing the exercise properly, rather than trying to do lots of repetitions.

Do this for 8 minutes

Exercise one: Burpee exercise

Begin standing up. Drop into a squat position with your hands on the ground. Extend your feet backwards in one quick movement to form a plank position. Return to the squat again in one quick movement. Jump up straight into the air as high as possible.

Exercise two: Speed skater jumps

Jump onto your left leg, tucking your right leg behind. Now do the same with your right leg. Keep your upper body straight.

Exercise three: Tuck jumps

Stand with your feet shoulder width apart. Jump up with all of your strength, bringing your knees as close to your chest as possible. Land back down.
