Breast lumps: Spotting the signs of breast cancer



Not all Let's get the bad news over and done with first - the number of people being diagnosed with breast cancer is increasing. In fact, every year 50,000 people in the UK find out they have breast cancer . It's the most common cancer diagnosed in UK women.But the good news is that survival rates are improving for two reasons - better treatment and...women are spotting the signs of breast cancer earlier. Yes, the vast majority of breast cancers are found by the women themselves. That's why checking for breast lumps is really important.Not all breast cancers show up as a lump, and not all breast lumps are breast cancer , but feeling for a lump in your breast and trying to spot the signs of breast cancer is quick and easy, and could save your life.